Chally lets you immerse yourself in the content of your favorite creator with our autoplay feature. Additionally, you collect coins for watching videos. Use the coins to challenge your favorite creator on their next video and share your challenge to collect coins together with your friends. More collected coins mean more visibility for your challenge and a greater chance to have your challenge accepted by the creator. When accepting a challenge, the creators mention the initiator and the top challenge contributors in their video. After successfully uploading the challenge video, the creators receive the coin equivalent from Chally.