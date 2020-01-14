X

Cassandra's tips and predictions for Android

Developer's Description

This free app offers you the best predictions on all the football matches of the championships and cups all around of the world. A simple and intuitive app to help you win with sports bets.

Every day we publish many coupons ready to play based on bets of all kinds: final and partial results 1X2, over / under, goals / nogoal, markers, multigoal and many others.

We do not make automatic predictions based on approximate calculations: our forecasts are studied individually by the experts of our team. The predictions of each league and cup are dealt with by people specialized in the football of the nation of belonging.

The most important games, then, are analyzed individually with in-depth articles that include statistics, status of the teams, injured, unavailable and historical results.

The championships and the cups we give you the forecasts are very long: Serie A, Serie B, Serie C, Champions League, Europa League, Premier League, Championship, Liga, Liga 2, Ligue 1, Ligue 2, Bundesliga, Bundesliga 2, but also the championships and cups of Holland, Scotland, Portugal, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, Romania, Russia, Brazil, Switzerland, Greece and many others.

Cassandra Pronostici is the app you've been waiting for to start winning with sports bets.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.11

General

Release January 14, 2020
Date Added January 14, 2020
Version 1.0.11

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
