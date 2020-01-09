X

Career_Endeavour for iOS

By Manjeet Mehta Free

By Manjeet Mehta

Career Endeavour is a structured institution complete in all aspects which provides quality guidance for IIT-JAM, CSIR-UGC-NET/JRF, GATE and other prestigious examinations like TIFR, BARC, JEST, PhD Entrance etc. Our sole motto is to provide high quality education and inspiring atmosphere to graduate & post graduate youths aspiring for CSIR-UGC-NET Physical Sciences, CSIR-UGC-NET Chemical Sciences, UGC-NET Computer Science and Applications, GATE-PHYSICS, GATE-CHEMISTRY & GATE-Computer Science & IT.

