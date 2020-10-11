Care@Home is a unique medical service platform that allows you to seek non-emergent medical care in the home setting. This application allows you to have direct access to a health care provider via a house call or virtual visit. There is no waiting period. An individual can sign up and interact with a provider on the same day. Medical providers can suture lacerations, administer intravenous fluids, give steroid shots, order outpatient testing, and so much more all on your schedule. Care@Home allows for review of your personal profile and prior visits by accessing your account via your handheld device.