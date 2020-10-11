Join or Sign In

Care@Home for Android

By Smitty Smith Free

Developer's Description

By Smitty Smith

Care@Home is a unique medical service platform that allows you to seek non-emergent medical care in the home setting. This application allows you to have direct access to a health care provider via a house call or virtual visit. There is no waiting period. An individual can sign up and interact with a provider on the same day. Medical providers can suture lacerations, administer intravenous fluids, give steroid shots, order outpatient testing, and so much more all on your schedule. Care@Home allows for review of your personal profile and prior visits by accessing your account via your handheld device.

What's new in version 1.3

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

