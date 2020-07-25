Join or Sign In

Cardinal Bird Sounds ~ Sboard.pro for Android

By Sboard.pro Free

Developer's Description

By Sboard.pro

Cardinal Bird sounds effect in high quality. I'm remix sound for your smartphone. An app that will let you enjoy your favorite sound. you can use it as you like.

Download free Cardinal bird song sounds for your smartphone. If you never try you'll never know.

Function

~ Play random sound

~ Set as ringtone

~ Set sound as notification

~ Set as alarm

~ Offline Application

~ Favorites

~ Auto replay

Thanks for download.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.1

General

Release July 25, 2020
Date Added July 25, 2020
Version 1.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
