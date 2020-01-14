You can call Ambulance by simply one step.

In this app User can sign up through Email. In emergency he/she raise an emergency for self or Stranger. After that select the type of emergency for example tap on Road Accident and after that when you allow location on mobile . And click on Call Ambulance then your location will be shared to the ambulance driver. With this app you can save many lives.

Ambulance drivers find it difficult to reach the patient because of difficulty in locating the exact location of emergency.

For patient and driver login required. Internet must be available. Location permission must be allowed.

1st one hour after an emergency is extremely critical in saving a patient life. If the treatment begins later than 1 hour of an accident or a medical emergency the chances of recovery fall down by almost 60%. But unfortunately, a lot of time the treatment starts almost 2 to 3 hours after the emergency.

Ambulance drivers find it difficult to reach the patient this is because of difficulty in locating the address or a miscommunicated location. Countless lives are lost due to delay in treatment. But through this emergency app now you can call ambulance your location is shared via gps technology ambulance drivers can easily locate your location just like cab drivers do. Call ambulance notifies ambulance drivers.