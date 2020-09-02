Join or Sign In

CLARKE & LLOYDS for iOS

By Global NoticeBoard Free

Developer's Description

By Global NoticeBoard

Clarke and Lloyds, based in Whitechapel, are one of Londons leading property consultants, specialising in sales and lettings for residential and commercial properties. Established over 10 years ago, our office is situated in the heart of Shoreditch and Spitalfields Market, close to the City and covering the East End of London, Hackney, Islington

As a forward looking business, based on traditional values, our record of success has been built upon a focused desire to provide our clients with a top class service.

We deliver this through our highly motivated and trained staff. A strong signal of our work ethic is shown through the large number of personal referrals we receive; satisfied clients often recommended us to their friends, family and co-workers.

Report Software

