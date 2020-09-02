Join or Sign In

CBSE 10th - Maths & science for Android

By Free CBSE Free

Developer's Description

By Free CBSE

Digitize your Class 10 for NCERT books by downloading the free CBSE NCERT App and make

your learning experience better than ever. To help you prepare systematically

for your CBSE and other board exams, NCERT Solutions App gets you complete chapter-wise solutions of NCERT math and science.

A free NCERT solutions app to help all Class 10 students with their NCERT

Solution requirements. All the solutions are well explained and have enough

diagrams to help them understand the concepts in the best possible way. Not

just for board exams but also helpful for UPSC and other competitive exam

preparation.

Just with a tap of a button, you can save all the NCERT solutions using super

convenient offline mode. Once downloaded, you can easily access all the NCERT

solutions of Class 10 math and science even when you dont have internet

connection.

Features:

1. Complete NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Math and Science

2. In-depth Solutions by Experts

3. Access the App Anytime, Anywhere

4. Best App for CBSE Board Exam Preparation

5. Free to Download

6. Contains no ads

Download

NCERT Solutions app on your Android Phone or Tablet and get answers to all your Class 10 NCERT

Questions on the go.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1.1

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 1.0.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
