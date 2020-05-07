Gautama Buddha, also known as Siddhartha Gautama, was the Spiritual Teacher who founded Buddhism.

In Buddhist traditions, he is the Supreme Buddha of our age.

"Buddha" means "Enlightened One."

His great wisdom will surely inspire you.

App Features:

- Save your favorite Buddha Quotes!

- Share your favorite Buddha Quotes via Email!

- SMS your favorite Buddha Quotes!

- Post your favorite facts directly to Facebook!

Enjoy!

Great reviews from our loyal users:

"This app is simple and perfect!"

"Amazing quotes! This app helps me through my daily life. Thank you!"

"Nice app! Great for Buddha enthusiasts!"

"Kind speech renews us. I found the right words at the right moment and enjoyed this free gift. Thank you!"

"Awesome! Great app!"