Blue light is prone to affect those who suffer from headaches and migraines, with numerous clinical studies supporting this research. There is a specific neural pathway from the eyes to the brain, that causes the blue light wavelengths to worsen the headache pain and other symptoms of migraines. Blue light can also affect other symptoms such as: aura symptoms, photophobia, light sensitivity, dizziness, nausea, and more. This app is great because it helps reduce the blue light to warm light on your device, making the strain on your eyes significantly decrease.

Our app is the simplest blue light filter to use online! No other gimmicks or unnecessary features are needed when you're simply trying to reduce the blue light emitted by your phone. Our simple slide wheel lets you control how much blue light is emitted from your phone which might help reduce migraines.

Tips on using:

-We request an overlay permission so we can dim your screen. The app won't work without this permission granted. If you accidentally click no, simply reinstall the app to accept the permission.

Blue Light Research Into Migraines:

https://www.migrainekey.com/blog/why-blue-light-triggers-migraines/