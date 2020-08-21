Join or Sign In

Blue Lake Casino & Hotel for iOS

By The Printer Free

Developer's Description

By The Printer

Blue Lake Casino & Hotels App allows you to login into your Redwood Rewards Club account on your device! You will gain access to exclusive offers including bonus free play offers, hotel comps, concert tickets, and dining credits! Blue Lake Casino & Hotels Redwood Rewards Club offers the premier players club experience on Californias Redwood Coast. Membership is free, and the benefits are amazing!!! Use your card to earn rebates, hotel and dining offers, discounts, and free play. The more points you earn, the higher you climb. All Redwood Rewards Members receive points for play (400 points = $1). Points can be used for free play on slot machines or exchanged for promotional chips for table games. Points can also be used for food purchases. All Redwood Rewards members earn weekly free play offers, including Blue Bucks (free slot play) and Promo Chips (free table games play) as part of our loyalty program. The more you play with your card, the more rewards you earn!

What's new in version 1.5

Release August 21, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

