Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Battle Ranking & Strategy Dex for iOS

By MAJ Apps and Games $0.99

Developer's Description

By MAJ Apps and Games

The Battle Ranking & Strategy Dex for Sword & Shield Battle Stadium gives trainers access to Top Teams, Moves, Abilities, and EV Spreads for Battle Stadium Doubles and Battle Stadium Singles, Ubers and OverUsed. (VGC 2020)

Features:

Complete Battle Ranking Pokdex.

Study up on current Meta and prepare your strategy!

Save & Favorite specific Mons for easy access

Displays the best Moves, Abilities, Items, Teammates and more for this years VGC!

Search fast for items, moves, and names

Monthly updates with the latest stats from Pro Teams!

Stay on top of the competition and test the latest strategies!

Disclaimer:

This is a third-party application made by fans, and is not affiliated with the Pokmon brand or Nintendo.

Sprites courtesy of Smogon Sprite project & Raw data courtesy of Pokemon Showdown.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Blue Letter Bible

Free
PLEASE NOTE: If you are running the BLB app on an Apple device that is using iOS 6.1 or older and are experiencing restriction issues with BLB...
iOS
Blue Letter Bible

Google Mobile App for iPhone

Free
Search Google easily with text, your voice, or your camera.
iOS
Google Mobile App for iPhone

Dictionary Offline Free

Free
A truly offline dictionaries app allows you to browse up to 66 dictionaries for multi-language word definition and translation WITHOUT INTERNET CONNECTION.
iOS
Dictionary Offline Free

Sky Guide: View Stars Night or Day

$2.99
2017 solar eclipse ready.
iOS
Sky Guide: View Stars Night or Day

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now