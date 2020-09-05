The Battle Ranking & Strategy Dex for Sword & Shield Battle Stadium gives trainers access to Top Teams, Moves, Abilities, and EV Spreads for Battle Stadium Doubles and Battle Stadium Singles, Ubers and OverUsed. (VGC 2020)

Features:

Complete Battle Ranking Pokdex.

Study up on current Meta and prepare your strategy!

Save & Favorite specific Mons for easy access

Displays the best Moves, Abilities, Items, Teammates and more for this years VGC!

Search fast for items, moves, and names

Monthly updates with the latest stats from Pro Teams!

Stay on top of the competition and test the latest strategies!

Disclaimer:

This is a third-party application made by fans, and is not affiliated with the Pokmon brand or Nintendo.

Sprites courtesy of Smogon Sprite project & Raw data courtesy of Pokemon Showdown.