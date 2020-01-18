Barron Gymnastics & Swim School (located in St. Louis, MO) provides high quality childrens sports instruction in swimming, gymnastics, trampoline & tumbling. We offer a variety of instructional programs for boys and girls ages 6 months through teens as well as special activities like Birthday Parties, Camps, Kids Activity Nights, Clinics, Field Trips, and more.
The Barron App Contains:
- Class Registration Listings are always live and current
- Special Activity Registration
- Program & Event Information
- Team Stats Tracker for Competitive Gymnasts
- Skills Tracking for Swimmers
- Easy to Contact Us
- Push Notifications for Inclement Weather & Other Closings, Registration Openings, Contests & Sales
