Barron Gymnastics & Swim School (located in St. Louis, MO) provides high quality childrens sports instruction in swimming, gymnastics, trampoline & tumbling. We offer a variety of instructional programs for boys and girls ages 6 months through teens as well as special activities like Birthday Parties, Camps, Kids Activity Nights, Clinics, Field Trips, and more.

The Barron App Contains:

- Class Registration Listings are always live and current

- Special Activity Registration

- Program & Event Information

- Team Stats Tracker for Competitive Gymnasts

- Skills Tracking for Swimmers

- Easy to Contact Us

- Push Notifications for Inclement Weather & Other Closings, Registration Openings, Contests & Sales

