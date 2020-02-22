X

From the developers of the highest rated Yoga App, Down Dog, Barre gives you a brand new barre workout every time! Unlike following pre-recorded videos, Barre keeps things fresh and keeps you motivated with endless content. This app is 100% free, so you can customize your workout the way you like, and never get the same workout twice!

100% FREE

All the content, including a library of over 500 moves, is completely free with no subscription required.

BEGINNER FRIENDLY

Start in the comfort of your own home. No fancy props required, all you need is a chair to get started. If youre new to barre, well guide you through all the movements with clear instruction, high-definition video, and plenty of modifications and alternatives along the way!

TARGET AND TONE

Our barre classes provide a total body workout, with thoughtful high-rep/low impact exercises. Get fit, and enjoy increased stamina, strength, balance, and flexibility, while sculpting gorgeous lean muscle and adding definition to your arms, abs, butt, and legs through exercises that isolate and tone.

BOOST FEATURE

Want to tailor your workout to focus more on a specific part of the body? Weve got you covered!

DYNAMIC CHANGING MUSIC

Pick the type of music you love, and we supply beats that support where you are in your barre routine, whether you're warming up, building heat, or cooling down.

OFFLINE

Download a practice for offline use and take it with you anywhere! Practice in your living room, in a hotel, or on the beach.

SYNC BETWEEN DEVICES

Automatically syncs across all your devices.

Integrates with the Google Fit app!

Down Dog's terms and conditions can be found at https://www.downdogapp.com/terms

Down Dog's privacy policy can be found at https://www.downdogapp.com/privacy

