The BB&T CashManager OnLine Mobile App is exclusively available for CashManager OnLine Clients. This is a new banking application from BB&T that allows access to critical Treasury features while youre on the go.

The BB&T CashManager OnLine Mobile Application features include:

Current and previous day balance, summary and transaction detail

Transaction search

Ability to transfer funds between accounts at BB&T

Capability to approve account transfers and wire transfers

Select administration functions, including user password resets, user activation/deactivation and security token management

Password change capabilities

Broadcast messages

Multilevel security features to protect your companys data

Company administrators automatically have access to the CashManager OnLine Mobile App. Administrators must update entitlements for other users to grant them access.

BB&T does not charge a fee to access the CashManager OnLine Mobile App. Standard activity fees for CashManager OnLine and related activities will continue to be charged for banking services. Clients should contact their mobile provider for information about fees associated with their mobile data plan, sending or receiving text messages or accessing the internet from a mobile device.