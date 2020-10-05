B'nai Israel app keeps you up-to-date with the latest news, events, minyanim and happenings at the synagogue. It also gives you the localized zmanim for the shul's location and the users current location.

The app lets members view and pay their member dues online. It also allows them to update their profiles, accounts and other information. It enables general online donations.

The synagogue can send push notifications to their users about breaking information or news.

Try out this app, powered by ShulCloud.

Tax ID #59-0747302