This application is a mobile companion app for Avalon Park and Preserve in Stony Brook, NY. Avalon Park and Preserve was created by the Paul Simons Foundation with the goal of reflecting Pauls love of nature and the outdoors. The Foundation seeks not only to protect this unique and natural habitat but also to restore and maintain its ecological heritage. It is hoped that present and future generations of visitors will find pleasure in these gardens, walks and woods.

FOR THE ADVENTUROUS:

Avalon Park and Preserve features four trails to explore within the park. Select the Red, Yellow, Blue, and Orange trails in the Explore tab to view them on the map and find out more. Click a trail on the map to see its difficulty and plan your next walk or run through the park.

FOR THE CURIOUS:

Use Avalon Park and Preserve to discover the 9 different points of interest in the park. See photos, descriptions, and more just by clicking on a point. Going on a trail? Select a few points of interest from the Explore tab and check them out on your route.

FOR THE SAFETY CONSCIOUS:

Avalon Park and Preserve is committed to the safety and security of all its parkgoers. If you need help, click on the SOS button in the top right of the map to immediately contact the Avalon Park security team. The application will send your location to the team and put you in contact with someone who can help. Use the SOS button to report urgent incidents or to notify staff of any suspicious activity. NOTE: Avalon Park and Preserve is not a replacement for 911.

Credit for icons used in this application go to Google, Smashicons, Freepik, Dave Gandy, Gregor Cresnar, and Wissawa Khamsriwath from Flaticon (www.flaticon.com), licensed by Creative Commons BY 3.0.