Learn the basics of chemistry doing the tests and using the periodic table.
FEATURES:
Periodic table test
Chemical valences test
All the elements of the periodic table
Atomic number, atomic mass, electronic configuration, electronegativity, oxidation states, bonding type, melting point, boiling point, density, year of discovery and valency
Molar mass calculator
There will be more tests in the future!
