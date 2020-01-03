X

Atom - Periodic Table & Tests for Android

Developer's Description

Learn the basics of chemistry doing the tests and using the periodic table.

FEATURES:

Periodic table test

Chemical valences test

All the elements of the periodic table

Atomic number, atomic mass, electronic configuration, electronegativity, oxidation states, bonding type, melting point, boiling point, density, year of discovery and valency

Molar mass calculator

There will be more tests in the future!

What's new in version 4.0.2

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020
Version 4.0.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
