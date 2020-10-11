The #1 athletic log software since 1990 for Macintosh, Windows, and Palm, now for the iOS, with instant synchronization between different versions using Dropbox! Keep track of workouts in multiple sports - running, cycling, swimming, or anything else.

o Log distance, time, pace (enter any two and the third is calculated), sport, route/workout, and notes.

o Add an image to entries in the log - a photo you took, a map of your route, your heart rate graph, a race photo, etc.

o "Autofill" lets you enter complex workouts without text entry.

o Totals and graphs by week, month, or year for time or distance, as well as for any other numeric quantity - weight, ascent, etc.

o Powerful selection criteria lets you pick out workouts by date, distance, time, pace, or a word or phrase in the route or note, then look at your log, totals, and graphs of just those workouts.

o Input and output data from and to the desktop versions of Athlete's Diary (sold separately), with instant synchronization (including between multiple iOS versions, e.g., iPhone and iPad) using Dropbox.

Learn more about this powerful software: http://www.stevenscreek.com/athletesdiary.htm

o Watch a video of the software in action: http://www.stevenscreek.com/iPhone/videos/AthletesDiary.mov