Asempa 94.7 Fm for Android

By W3 Multimedia Ghana Limited Free

Developer's Description

By W3 Multimedia Ghana Limited

Taking off in July 2007, Asempa FM was formatted as a talk radio station to be different in the market place and be able to compete effectively in this perceived over crowded market.

Asempa is the Number 1 Sports Station in the country, "The Ultimate Sports Station and a reference point in current affairs. Our key pillars therefore are SPORTS and CURRENT AFFAIRS.

Founding Date

2007

Products

Compelling Content via Sports and Current Affairs (Sports Morning Show 6am - 10 am Monday - Friday, Y'asetenamu social programme, Ekosiisen political programme with Osei Bonsu, 2:00pm - 6pm Monday - Friday, News bulletin - 6pm Monday - Friday, plus a host of other interesting products

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.0.1

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 4.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
