Taking off in July 2007, Asempa FM was formatted as a talk radio station to be different in the market place and be able to compete effectively in this perceived over crowded market.

Asempa is the Number 1 Sports Station in the country, "The Ultimate Sports Station and a reference point in current affairs. Our key pillars therefore are SPORTS and CURRENT AFFAIRS.

Founding Date

2007

Products

Compelling Content via Sports and Current Affairs (Sports Morning Show 6am - 10 am Monday - Friday, Y'asetenamu social programme, Ekosiisen political programme with Osei Bonsu, 2:00pm - 6pm Monday - Friday, News bulletin - 6pm Monday - Friday, plus a host of other interesting products