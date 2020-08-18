Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Taking off in July 2007, Asempa FM was formatted as a talk radio station to be different in the market place and be able to compete effectively in this perceived over crowded market.
Asempa is the Number 1 Sports Station in the country, "The Ultimate Sports Station and a reference point in current affairs. Our key pillars therefore are SPORTS and CURRENT AFFAIRS.
Founding Date
2007
Products
Compelling Content via Sports and Current Affairs (Sports Morning Show 6am - 10 am Monday - Friday, Y'asetenamu social programme, Ekosiisen political programme with Osei Bonsu, 2:00pm - 6pm Monday - Friday, News bulletin - 6pm Monday - Friday, plus a host of other interesting products