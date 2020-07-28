Animal sounds is child-friendly educational game to teach you toddler fun animals sounds. The game has NO ADS..EVER!

IMPORTANT: Please make sure the volume is turned up AND the ringer switch on the side of your phone is in the "ON" position to play the animal sounds.

List of sounds:

dog,cow,donkey,sheep,rooster,horse,goat,goose,alpaca,chick,duck,cat,pig,peacock,buffalo,chicken,turkey,camel,aligator,frog,elephant,lemur,raccoon,gorilla,bear,hippotamus,deer,fox,penguin,polar bear,

lion,rhinoceros,squirrel,tiger,wolf,zebra,chimpanzee,coyote,gazelle,albatross,bald eagle,

bee,buzzard,crow,falcon,fly,grasshopper,heron,macaw,mosquito,owl,parakeet,pigeon,robin,seagull,swan,woodpecker,dolphin,sea lion,whale,walrus,sea otter,killer whale,reindeer,ostrich,hummingbird,cuckoo,guinea pig.

And much more to come in future updates.

FEATURES

- NEW! 5 more animals: Ostrich,Hummingbird,Reindeer,Guinea pig, Cuckoo!

- NEW! The Ocean animals pack is now FREE! Enjoy!

- SAFE for the little ones. No Ads...EVER!

- Full HD picture of each animal along with the name of the animal (written and spoken)

- Super easy to use for babies. Just touch the animal picture and it will play a sound!

- Enjoy the Farm & Ocean animals pack. Then get the Wild and Flying animals sounds pro pack for a fuller experience!

- NEVER pay more for new updates and new animals!

- HD graphics & realistic animals sounds!

- Constant updates with new exciting features and new animals!

If you have an idea to make Animal Sounds even better, please do not hesitate to contact us! All ideas and suggestions are welcome.

Our email: lemsim@gmail.com

Try it now!