Air quality Real-time Heat map | CO2CO2Puffs is an app designed using advanced machine learning algorithm and big data collection to display, Air, Water, Pollen, Climate data in real time.
The air data, displays the Particulate Matter PM2.5 and PM 10 which causes serious damages to children and adults.
Different color codes are used in the app to visually present the differences.