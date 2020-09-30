Join or Sign In

Air Quality Meter - Pollution & Air Quality Index for Android

By 7vic solutions $0.99

Developer's Description

By 7vic solutions

Check our latest Air Quality Meter - Pollution & Air Quality Index to find the Quality of air in your locality and surroundings with in built Air Quality Index, Air Pollution meter, Pollution Monitor, Air Quality Monitor

Keep track of the quality of the air you breathe.

Air Quality Meter - Pollution & Air Quality Index App provides air quality data based on your location in real time.

The data our app provides:

- Overall Air Quality Index

- Pollutants-wise Air Quality Index

- Temperature

- Air Pressure

- Wind Speed

- Humidity

Ad-Free: enjoy the full app nuisance-free.

Now you can monitor the air quality of the place where you are and check which activities are not recommended in the event of pollution.

It is also possible to view every single substance present in the air and detected through the detection stations close to you. The pollutants measured are (PM10, PM2.5, NO2, CO, SO2)

Very interesting is the photo taking with the superimposed data and with the possibility to share it to your friends or on the main social networks.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

