Aditfy search additives with a foto, and shows the level of toxicity.

Aditify works with a click.

It allows also the individual query for an aditive.

If the toxicity level for an additive is not ok. in your opinion, you can change it easily in the app.

Fast. Easy to use. Reliable.

A new button bottom-center in the screen helps you to take the picture with one hand and hold the product with the other.

Use it in your preferred supermarket Tesco, Walmart, Lidl.

AditFy is an android app. that provides information about the toxicity of ingredients in common products according to pre-setup lists.

Now detail info. in english from http://www.ukfoodguide.net/e234.htm

It works with a foto of the ingredients or from the gallery.

Easy to use.

Complete list of e numbers/e codes in the menu (show optional data).

Search using e-code and description.

Multilanguage. English, french, spanish and german.

Several lists to check. The user can activate the desired.

Quick response.

Does not pick your personal data.

No internet access required.

Free.

