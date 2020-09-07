Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

AditFy. Toxicity in aditives with a photo.Health. for Android

By Juan Jess Montero Rodrguez Free

Developer's Description

By Juan Jess Montero Rodrguez

Aditfy search additives with a foto, and shows the level of toxicity.

Aditify works with a click.

It allows also the individual query for an aditive.

If the toxicity level for an additive is not ok. in your opinion, you can change it easily in the app.

Fast. Easy to use. Reliable.

A new button bottom-center in the screen helps you to take the picture with one hand and hold the product with the other.

Use it in your preferred supermarket Tesco, Walmart, Lidl.

AditFy is an android app. that provides information about the toxicity of ingredients in common products according to pre-setup lists.

Now detail info. in english from http://www.ukfoodguide.net/e234.htm

It works with a foto of the ingredients or from the gallery.

Easy to use.

Complete list of e numbers/e codes in the menu (show optional data).

Search using e-code and description.

Multilanguage. English, french, spanish and german.

Several lists to check. The user can activate the desired.

Quick response.

Does not pick your personal data.

No internet access required.

Free.

e-numbers, e-codes, e numbers, e codes.

Keywords: Food Additives, Lebensmittelzustze, E Nummern, Additifs Alimentaires, Aditivos alimentarios, E Number. Cancer. Glutamate. E codes. E Numbers. Obesity. Intolerance. Healthy mother. Walmart. Potenciador de sabor. Colorant. Edulcorant. Conservant. Antioxidant. Emulsionant.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 84.0

General

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 84.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now