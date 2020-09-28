Almost every Masjid/Mosque & Madressah/Religious Schools have issues reaching & publishing important details to congregants in the community, and facing challenges within to administer all through papers

Ad-Din Mobile & Web App features a lot more while addressing above issues

KEY FEATURES:

Masjid

-Masjid Finder: Find & follow nearby Masjid/Madressah, view local prayer times, facilities, gallery & get direction

-Prayer Times: Accurate prayer times of your local & Followed Masajid. Automatic location based prayer times when traveling (Local Masjids Prayer times are controlled by Masjid Admin)

-About Home Masjid: An about article describing your Home Masjid

-Staff Directory: Complete staff list with their biography

-Facility Details: List of all the facilities & amenities

-Masjid Admin Portal to manage it all from either an App or Web

Madrasah

>> Introduction

--Program Details & Subject: View available Programs & Subjects at your Local Home Madrasah

--Signup for a Program: Apply for a Program online

--Alumni: View list of Alumni & their verdicts

--Staff List: View Staff list & their biography

--Class Routine: Class & Teacher Routine by terms

>> Role Based Access: Admin Portal, Teacher Portal, Parent Portal & Student Portal featuring

--Dashboard: General, Today, Weekly, Monthly & Yearly status

--Class / Class Section: Class Capacity, Students by Section, Class Teacher

--Subjects: Subject teachers, Syllabus, Author

--Attendance: Class & Subject wise attendance

--Exam Marks: by student or subjects

--Library: Circulation, Acquisition, Categories, Locations

--Migration: Migrate students between Class

--Fee Payments: Define fees & frequency by class & keep track of their payment status

--Assignments: Daily, Weekly & Monthly Assignment with sophisticated Quran or Standard Picker, auto deduct marks by mistakes & capture behavior per assignment cycle

--Recognition: Capture recognition such as Student of the Month

--Delegations: Record delegations for teachers on leave

--Alumni Verdict: Allows students to record their verdict, subject to admin approval

--Parent-Teacher Interview: Organize & remind of the parent teacher interview electronically

--Holidays

--Grade

--Exams

--Reports

Messages

-Automatic triggered based email & push notification

-Admin of an organization can send messages via email & Push Notification to Followers & Madrasah users

-Powerful filters to find your messages

Events

-See whats happening today around you

-View & share the events, flag your interest or bookmark for later view

-Get push & email notified of events

Carpool

-View or Add your carpool listing

-Reply, Accept or Reject the carpool offers

Ideas

-Post your ideas of features that you want to see in Ad-Din & ask for votes

-Most voted ideas will be considered & implemented in the upcoming releases

The Holy Quran

Live Streaming: YouTube Channel & Mixlr audio integration

"Tasbih" to count your dhikr

Qiblah Compass: To show you the direction to Qabah

Everything you need for your daily ritual needs + its ad-free.

PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION:

Ad-Din offers the choice between two optional subscriptions:

$0.99 per Month for 12 Months Introductory / $1.39 Regular

$9.99 per Year for 1 Year Introductory / $14.99 Regular

(prices vary by region)

Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase.

Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 2-hours before the end of the current period

Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hour period of the end of the current period, and identify the cost of renewal.

Subscription may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the users account settings after purchase.

Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable

Terms: https://ad-din.ca/ad-din-terms-of-service/

Privacy: https://ad-din.ca/ad-din-privacy-policy/