Ad-Din: For Masjid & Madrasah for iOS

By Immense Free

By Immense

Almost every Masjid/Mosque & Madressah/Religious Schools have issues reaching & publishing important details to congregants in the community, and facing challenges within to administer all through papers

Ad-Din Mobile & Web App features a lot more while addressing above issues

KEY FEATURES:

Masjid

-Masjid Finder: Find & follow nearby Masjid/Madressah, view local prayer times, facilities, gallery & get direction

-Prayer Times: Accurate prayer times of your local & Followed Masajid. Automatic location based prayer times when traveling (Local Masjids Prayer times are controlled by Masjid Admin)

-About Home Masjid: An about article describing your Home Masjid

-Staff Directory: Complete staff list with their biography

-Facility Details: List of all the facilities & amenities

-Masjid Admin Portal to manage it all from either an App or Web

Madrasah

>> Introduction

--Program Details & Subject: View available Programs & Subjects at your Local Home Madrasah

--Signup for a Program: Apply for a Program online

--Alumni: View list of Alumni & their verdicts

--Staff List: View Staff list & their biography

--Class Routine: Class & Teacher Routine by terms

>> Role Based Access: Admin Portal, Teacher Portal, Parent Portal & Student Portal featuring

--Dashboard: General, Today, Weekly, Monthly & Yearly status

--Class / Class Section: Class Capacity, Students by Section, Class Teacher

--Subjects: Subject teachers, Syllabus, Author

--Attendance: Class & Subject wise attendance

--Exam Marks: by student or subjects

--Library: Circulation, Acquisition, Categories, Locations

--Migration: Migrate students between Class

--Fee Payments: Define fees & frequency by class & keep track of their payment status

--Assignments: Daily, Weekly & Monthly Assignment with sophisticated Quran or Standard Picker, auto deduct marks by mistakes & capture behavior per assignment cycle

--Recognition: Capture recognition such as Student of the Month

--Delegations: Record delegations for teachers on leave

--Alumni Verdict: Allows students to record their verdict, subject to admin approval

--Parent-Teacher Interview: Organize & remind of the parent teacher interview electronically

--Holidays

--Grade

--Exams

--Reports

Messages

-Automatic triggered based email & push notification

-Admin of an organization can send messages via email & Push Notification to Followers & Madrasah users

-Powerful filters to find your messages

Events

-See whats happening today around you

-View & share the events, flag your interest or bookmark for later view

-Get push & email notified of events

Carpool

-View or Add your carpool listing

-Reply, Accept or Reject the carpool offers

Ideas

-Post your ideas of features that you want to see in Ad-Din & ask for votes

-Most voted ideas will be considered & implemented in the upcoming releases

The Holy Quran

Live Streaming: YouTube Channel & Mixlr audio integration

"Tasbih" to count your dhikr

Qiblah Compass: To show you the direction to Qabah

Everything you need for your daily ritual needs + its ad-free.

PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION:

Ad-Din offers the choice between two optional subscriptions:

$0.99 per Month for 12 Months Introductory / $1.39 Regular

$9.99 per Year for 1 Year Introductory / $14.99 Regular

(prices vary by region)

Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase.

Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 2-hours before the end of the current period

Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hour period of the end of the current period, and identify the cost of renewal.

Subscription may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the users account settings after purchase.

Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable

Terms: https://ad-din.ca/ad-din-terms-of-service/

Privacy: https://ad-din.ca/ad-din-privacy-policy/

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.37

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020
Version 1.1.37

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
