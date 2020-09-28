Sign in to add and modify your software
Almost every Masjid/Mosque & Madressah/Religious Schools have issues reaching & publishing important details to congregants in the community, and facing challenges within to administer all through papers
Ad-Din Mobile & Web App features a lot more while addressing above issues
KEY FEATURES:
Masjid
-Masjid Finder: Find & follow nearby Masjid/Madressah, view local prayer times, facilities, gallery & get direction
-Prayer Times: Accurate prayer times of your local & Followed Masajid. Automatic location based prayer times when traveling (Local Masjids Prayer times are controlled by Masjid Admin)
-About Home Masjid: An about article describing your Home Masjid
-Staff Directory: Complete staff list with their biography
-Facility Details: List of all the facilities & amenities
-Masjid Admin Portal to manage it all from either an App or Web
Madrasah
>> Introduction
--Program Details & Subject: View available Programs & Subjects at your Local Home Madrasah
--Signup for a Program: Apply for a Program online
--Alumni: View list of Alumni & their verdicts
--Staff List: View Staff list & their biography
--Class Routine: Class & Teacher Routine by terms
>> Role Based Access: Admin Portal, Teacher Portal, Parent Portal & Student Portal featuring
--Dashboard: General, Today, Weekly, Monthly & Yearly status
--Class / Class Section: Class Capacity, Students by Section, Class Teacher
--Subjects: Subject teachers, Syllabus, Author
--Attendance: Class & Subject wise attendance
--Exam Marks: by student or subjects
--Library: Circulation, Acquisition, Categories, Locations
--Migration: Migrate students between Class
--Fee Payments: Define fees & frequency by class & keep track of their payment status
--Assignments: Daily, Weekly & Monthly Assignment with sophisticated Quran or Standard Picker, auto deduct marks by mistakes & capture behavior per assignment cycle
--Recognition: Capture recognition such as Student of the Month
--Delegations: Record delegations for teachers on leave
--Alumni Verdict: Allows students to record their verdict, subject to admin approval
--Parent-Teacher Interview: Organize & remind of the parent teacher interview electronically
--Holidays
--Grade
--Exams
--Reports
Messages
-Automatic triggered based email & push notification
-Admin of an organization can send messages via email & Push Notification to Followers & Madrasah users
-Powerful filters to find your messages
Events
-See whats happening today around you
-View & share the events, flag your interest or bookmark for later view
-Get push & email notified of events
Carpool
-View or Add your carpool listing
-Reply, Accept or Reject the carpool offers
Ideas
-Post your ideas of features that you want to see in Ad-Din & ask for votes
-Most voted ideas will be considered & implemented in the upcoming releases
The Holy Quran
Live Streaming: YouTube Channel & Mixlr audio integration
"Tasbih" to count your dhikr
Qiblah Compass: To show you the direction to Qabah
Everything you need for your daily ritual needs + its ad-free.
PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION:
Ad-Din offers the choice between two optional subscriptions:
$0.99 per Month for 12 Months Introductory / $1.39 Regular
$9.99 per Year for 1 Year Introductory / $14.99 Regular
(prices vary by region)
Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase.
Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 2-hours before the end of the current period
Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hour period of the end of the current period, and identify the cost of renewal.
Subscription may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the users account settings after purchase.
Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable
Terms: https://ad-din.ca/ad-din-terms-of-service/
Privacy: https://ad-din.ca/ad-din-privacy-policy/