ASTROPHYSICS BASICS & SPACE for Android

By SRSR Productions Free

Developer's Description

By SRSR Productions

This app covers basic concepts of astrophysics which is the branch of astronomy that deals with the physics of the universe, including the physical properties (luminosity, density, temperature, chemical composition) of astronomical objects such as stars, galaxies, and the interstellar medium, as well as their interactions. The study of physical cosmology is theoretical astrophysics at its largest scale; conversely, since the energies involved in cosmology, especially the Big Bang, are the largest known, the observations of the cosmos also serve as the laboratory for physics at its smallest scales as well. This is an educational app which is in simple English for common people.

Content is divided into chapters for better understanding.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 28.0

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 28.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

