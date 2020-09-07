Air Quality cover more than 11000 world statins in more than 1000 cities. Live data cover all relevant air quality informations for all pollutants.

Main features:

Access to more than 11000 world station

Live data from more than 1000 cities

Air Quality data for all pollutants (PM2.5, PM10, NO2, CO, SO2, Ozone)

Current weather conditions

Live Chat grouped by the closest measuring station

Who is the Air Quality Forecast for?

for people who care about health

for parents of young children, to be able to control their stay outdoors

for athletes who have outdoor activity

for people with sensitive health

How we designate air quality levels:

Good

Moderate

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

Unhealthy

Very Unhealthy

Hazardous