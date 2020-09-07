Sign in to add and modify your software
Air Quality cover more than 11000 world statins in more than 1000 cities. Live data cover all relevant air quality informations for all pollutants.
Main features:
Access to more than 11000 world station
Live data from more than 1000 cities
Air Quality data for all pollutants (PM2.5, PM10, NO2, CO, SO2, Ozone)
Current weather conditions
Live Chat grouped by the closest measuring station
Who is the Air Quality Forecast for?
for people who care about health
for parents of young children, to be able to control their stay outdoors
for athletes who have outdoor activity
for people with sensitive health
How we designate air quality levels:
Good
Moderate
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
Unhealthy
Very Unhealthy
Hazardous