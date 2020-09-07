Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

AQ+ AirQuality & Weather Chat for iOS

By Tomislav Krnic Free

Developer's Description

By Tomislav Krnic

Air Quality cover more than 11000 world statins in more than 1000 cities. Live data cover all relevant air quality informations for all pollutants.

Main features:

Access to more than 11000 world station

Live data from more than 1000 cities

Air Quality data for all pollutants (PM2.5, PM10, NO2, CO, SO2, Ozone)

Current weather conditions

Live Chat grouped by the closest measuring station

Who is the Air Quality Forecast for?

for people who care about health

for parents of young children, to be able to control their stay outdoors

for athletes who have outdoor activity

for people with sensitive health

How we designate air quality levels:

Good

Moderate

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

Unhealthy

Very Unhealthy

Hazardous

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Dark Sky Weather

$3.99
Create forecasts for your precise location, giving you minute-by-minute predictions for next day and week.
iOS
Dark Sky Weather

Yahoo Weather

Free
Experience the weather | Apple Design Award, 2013Prepare for your day with the most accurate hourly, 5-day, and 10-day forecasts. Stunning Flickr...
iOS
Yahoo Weather

YoWindow for iOS

Free to try
Watch weather exactly the same time as in real life.
iOS
YoWindow for iOS

Hurricane by American Red Cross

Free
One of the top 6 hurricane tracking apps - CNN.
iOS
Hurricane by American Red Cross

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now