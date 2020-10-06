Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

AP US Gov. & Politics Test for iOS

By Mark Patrick Free

Developer's Description

By Mark Patrick

Your new best friend in learning an AP US Government & Politics Practice Test takes test preparation to a new level.

Studying and passing your AP Government & Politics Test will never be easier. WE PROMISE!

In fact, our amazing apps are developed by educators and utilize our proprietary learning technique ELS or Effective Learning Strategy.

Learning, studying and memorizing requires you to use your short term memory!

ELS uses a technique called chunking.

In cognitive psychology, chunking is a process by which individual pieces of information are bound together. It is believed that individuals create higher order cognitive representations of the items on the list that are more easily remembered as a group than as individual items themselves.

The bottom line It works!

AP US Government & Politics Practice Test comes with over 700 questions.

Download the app and try it. We give you 10 free questions a day for 5 days, plus question of day is always free. You will have to upgrade to enjoy its full features. If you like it, you can upgrade to a paid version.

Get started now and take advantage of our PASS OR ITS FREE GUARANTEE.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

CRDP-Ebooks

Free
CRDP-Ebooks.
iOS
CRDP-Ebooks

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now