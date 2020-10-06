Your new best friend in learning an AP US Government & Politics Practice Test takes test preparation to a new level.

Studying and passing your AP Government & Politics Test will never be easier. WE PROMISE!

In fact, our amazing apps are developed by educators and utilize our proprietary learning technique ELS or Effective Learning Strategy.

Learning, studying and memorizing requires you to use your short term memory!

ELS uses a technique called chunking.

In cognitive psychology, chunking is a process by which individual pieces of information are bound together. It is believed that individuals create higher order cognitive representations of the items on the list that are more easily remembered as a group than as individual items themselves.

The bottom line It works!

AP US Government & Politics Practice Test comes with over 700 questions.

Download the app and try it. We give you 10 free questions a day for 5 days, plus question of day is always free. You will have to upgrade to enjoy its full features. If you like it, you can upgrade to a paid version.

Get started now and take advantage of our PASS OR ITS FREE GUARANTEE.