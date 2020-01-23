Enjoy the "Allahu Akbar" sound effect and an explosive wallpaper :)

This app is meant to be used as entertainment, to set a new wallpaper

For all lovers of explosions :)

Opening this app will play a sound effect and you wallpaper is gonna be changed to the image of an explosion, you agree to this change at the moment you open the app because you know it from reading the description before pressing the [Install] button, youre warned.

Perfect for pranking your friends!

App Icon made by MadeByOliver from www.flaticon.com - http://www.flaticon.com/authors/madebyoliver