X

ALLAHU AKBAR - Sound&Wallpaper for Android

By Taco Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Taco Apps

Enjoy the "Allahu Akbar" sound effect and an explosive wallpaper :)

This app is meant to be used as entertainment, to set a new wallpaper

For all lovers of explosions :)

Opening this app will play a sound effect and you wallpaper is gonna be changed to the image of an explosion, you agree to this change at the moment you open the app because you know it from reading the description before pressing the [Install] button, youre warned.

Perfect for pranking your friends!

App Icon made by MadeByOliver from www.flaticon.com - http://www.flaticon.com/authors/madebyoliver

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release January 23, 2020
Date Added January 23, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping