98.3 Tarang FM for iOS

By Odisha Television Limited

Developer's Description

By Odisha Television Limited

98.3 Tarang FM is an initiative of Odisha Television Network, the largest electronic media network of Odisha. It is dedicated to entertaining Odias across the globe with latest music, engaging shows and never heard before content.

A digital initiative since 2013, Tarang FM is now available on the FM stream in Rourkela Odisha and to the rest of the world via mobile apps

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.4

General

Release July 29, 2020
Date Added July 29, 2020
Version 1.3.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

