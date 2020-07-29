Sign in to add and modify your software
98.3 Tarang FM is an initiative of Odisha Television Network, the largest electronic media network of Odisha. It is dedicated to entertaining Odias across the globe with latest music, engaging shows and never heard before content.
A digital initiative since 2013, Tarang FM is now available on the FM stream in Rourkela Odisha and to the rest of the world via mobile apps