Finally, an app that helps you answer the age-old question: "Where should we eat?" The process is simple. 531go uses Yelp to give you a list of all the places to eat or drink in your area and you pick five of them. Then, whoever you are meeting with picks three of those five options. Then you pick one from the three and you go!

In addition to helping you and your friends choose where to go, 531go helps you keep track of and remember plans that you make! 531go reminds you when you made plans to meet your friend so that you know exactly when and where to meet them.

531go makes it easy to try new things with your friends. Thanks to Yelp integration, you can easily see what's in your area so that you can choose from places you didn't even know existed- like that hole-in-the-wall restaurant that you never noticed or that trendy bar you didn't know about.

Release February 22, 2020
Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 9.0 or later.

