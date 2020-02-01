X

3dcounterstrain for iOS

By Re-Mondes Inc. Free

Developer's Description

By Re-Mondes Inc.

3D Counterstrain is a clinical reference tool for the modern Counterstrain Practitioner (PTs, OTs, LMTs, DOs, MDs and LNPs). It merges all of the FCS intellectual property currently taught in the series of modern Counterstrain continuing education courses. All courses and the corresponding tenderpoints are available independent of an active internet connection. This makes the iOS based version of the popular web app accessible for those in clinics and hospital based settings that may have limited access to public LAN/WLAN.

Updates of the application for functionality, improvements and new course additions will require an internet connection.

