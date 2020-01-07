VMware Certified Professional 6.5 - Data Center Virtualization Exam (2v0-622) validates that you have the skills required to successfully install, deploy, scale and manage VMware vSphere 6.5 environments.

This app provides everything which you need to pass your exam. All the questions and answers are researched and produced by our Professional Certification Experts who are constantly using industry experience to produce precise, and logical.

Who is suitable to get this app bundle for prepare the exam?

1. If You are new to VMware Data Center Virtualization technology.

2. If you have had previous vSphere 5.x, 6.0 training, but are not VCP certified (not valid for candidates who have an expired VCP certification).

3. If you hold an expired VCP certification for any solution track.

What is the next by pass 2v0-622 exam?

To pass 2v0-622 exam, you will be entitled for VCP6.5-DCV certificate.

This app is the best certification training toll for iPhone and iPad, with latest training materials.

NetKingkong Studio has developed the outstanding exam training tool for iPhone and iPad. It includes following features:

- Straight forward UI

- 10 booklets

- 200 latest questions with all correct answers

- Recording function to trace your every choice

- Provide you the statistic for your every answer

There would be more booklets and MCQ to be updated in next version soon.