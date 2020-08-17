Sign in to add and modify your software
AFAPs 24/7 Hotline for Incident and Accident Support and the AFAP Incident and Accident Checklist.
All the vital information AFAP & AAPMBF members need at their fingertips. Connect with the AFAP & AAPMBF anywhere in the world with your smartphone device.
- Industrial Team & MBF Loss of Licence Membership Team contact information
- Access to your enterprise agreement, the Air Pilots Award, MBF Loss of Licence membership documents and recent publications.
- MBF Loss of Licence Calculator & Contributions and Benefits Scale
- Converter designed specifically for pilots needs
- Membership Benefits discounts wherever you are in Australia!!