Weechat Messenger is a FREE messaging app available for Android and other smartphones. Weechat uses your phone's Internet connection (4G/3G/2G/EDGE or Wi-Fi, as available) to let you message and call friends and family. Switch from SMS to Weechat to send and receive messages, calls, photos, videos, documents, and Voice Messages.

WHY USE WEECHAT:

NO FEES: Weechat uses your phone's Internet connection (4G/3G/2G/EDGE or Wi-Fi, as available) to let you message and call friends and family, so you don't have to pay for every message or call.* There are no subscription fees to use Weechat.

MULTIMEDIA: Send and receive photos, videos, documents, and Voice Messages.

FREE CALLS: Call your friends and family for free with Weechat Calling, even if they're in another country.* Weechat calls use your phone's Internet connection rather than your cellular plan's voice minutes. (Note: Data charges may apply. Contact your provider for details. Also, you can't access 911 and other emergency service numbers through Weechat).

GROUP CHAT: Enjoy group chats with your contacts so you can easily stay in touch with your friends or family.

WEECHAT WEB: You can also send and receive Weechat messages right from your computer's browser.

NO INTERNATIONAL CHARGES: There's no extra charge to send Weechat messages internationally. Chat with your friends around the world and avoid international SMS charges.*

SAY NO TO USERNAMES AND PINS: Why bother having to remember yet another username or PIN? Weechat works with your phone number, just like SMS, and integrates seamlessly with your phone's existing address book.

ALWAYS LOGGED IN: With Weechat, you're always logged in so you don't miss messages. No more confusion about whether you're logged in or logged out.

QUICKLY CONNECT WITH YOUR CONTACTS: Your address book is used to quickly and easily connect you with your contacts who have Weechat so there's no need to add hard-to-remember usernames.

OFFLINE MESSAGES: Even if you miss your notifications or turn off your phone, Weechat will save your recent messages until the next time you use the app.

AND MUCH MORE:Dissappearing messages,fingerprint lock,theme and more!

*Data charges may apply. Contact your provider for details.