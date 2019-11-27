X

smooth for Android

By Nova Entertainment Free

Developer's Description

By Nova Entertainment

smooth is one of Australias most loved lifestyle brands, created to be an easy place to relax in todays busy world. smooth is also home to smoothfm, a popular radio station with a unique soft easy listening format with more music and less talk that includes favourites from artists you love. We invite you to relax with us

If youre having trouble using this app, or want to provide direct feedback please contact the team at: digitaloperations@novaentertainment.com.au

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.1.434.76

General

Release November 27, 2019
Date Added November 27, 2019
Version 5.1.434.76

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping