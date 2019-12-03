X

santa claus talking for Android

By Cavumrop Geducamut Free

Developer's Description

By Cavumrop Geducamut

SANTA CLAUS TALKING GAME FEATURES:

Talk to Santa and he will repeat everything you say in a funny voice. Talking to Santa Claus is fun!

Write a Christmas card for friends or family

Swipe the screen left or right to see Santa dancing

Touch Santa's hand and he will start ringing Christmas bells

If you behave, your talking friend Santa will give you a Christmas gift

Swipe the screen up and down to see Santa jumping around

Watch out for those snowballs because Santa Claus is not afraid of throwing them at you

Play mini games with Santa Claus.

Press the music button to listen to Christmas songs and see Santa dancing to them. Choose among the familiar melodies: Jingle Bells, We Wish You a Merry Christmas, Deck the Halls, Up on the Housetop, Oh, Christmas Tree

Press the smiley face if you want to listen to funny Christmas jokes

Like what you read? Once you've explored the game, all you'll be able to say is TALKING TO MY SANTA CLAUS ROCKS! Download Santa Claus, talk to Santa all you want and check out all the possibilities and surprises awaiting you!

