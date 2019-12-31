You only have one simple task: Don't lose the ball! Sounds easy, may be a bit more difficult! Collect upgrade points to enhance your bat, gather fuel to take off for new stages and explore a world beyond ping-pong.

The principle of the game is based on the classic game of pong: Two bats and a ball, which should stay in play as long as possible. The difference, however, is, that the whole stage is moving. Obstacles enter from one side and leave through the other, bringing gifts - and distraction - into the game.

You control the bat with your finger - the angle of the ball is defined by where it hits the bat. When your ball strikes one of the triangles on the screen, they may drop items - items that can be very valuable for your progress in the game. Collect these items by catching them with your bat, some of them are immediately activated, others can be used manually by clicking on the buttons on the upper left, where the collected items are shown. But keep in mind, that every item only lasts for a short time - don't acclimate to their effects too fast!

To upgrade your bat you need to collect upgrade points, if the bar on the left is full, you can install the next upgrade by clicking on the bar. To progress to new levels, gather fuel unless your fuel bar is full. Then start your drive and explore new worlds!

If you need a rest during the game, just click on the back button, and everything immediately freezes.

The game can be played in two game modes and three difficulties, each difficulty level has it's own high score where you can measure yourself with the best players of ping pong trail.

Easy

The sides of the screen are blocked and you only need to prevent the ball from missing your bat. However, you only have one life - if you miss the ball once, the game is over!

Medium

The sides of the screen are free - the ball may vanish through them which makes you lose one life (the same happens when the ball misses your bat). When you lose a life, one of your item storages is being blocked, you may unlock it again when getting back a life (these rarely drop as items, you can't get more storage space than you have at the beginning of the game). If all item storages are blocked and you lose a life, you lose the game.

Hard

The sides of the screen are free and you only have one life, don't underestimate the chances of the ball getting kicked out of the game by bouncing off obstacles!

Singleplayer

In this game-mode you control both bats by yourself - they always move simultaneously. So always have a good look at the whole screen and don't miss anything that happens!

Co-op

In this game-mode you need to cooperate with your companion to reach your goal. Every of the two players controls one bat and should try to collect as many items as possible. You lose together - but you also share your triumphs with each other!