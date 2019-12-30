X

orange ball and monsters for Android

Developer's Description

The planet is in danger!

The monsters want to destroy the green forests and all the green spaces of the world And turn them into industrial zones

Super Ball Orange is the only living hero in the world Who can do this mission and can help the planet.

The ORANGE BALL needs your help to kill the monsters that live on this planet.

How can I help the orange ball?

You only need to jump over the monsters.

How to play :

It's very easy

Just touch the screen.

Try this game and do not forget to rate 5 stars

