nkrypt - simplistic offline password manager for Android

By Yogiraj Pujari Free

By Yogiraj Pujari

nkrypt is an offline app using which user can store digital data in encrypted format using AES-256 and could be viewed by him/her whenever needed.

nkrypt supports two entry points: Pass Phrase and Pass Key, where in only Pass Key would be used for encryption/decryption.

nkrypt has simple File and Folder organisation to save content.

Folders would be organised depending upon category.

Only file contents would be encrypted/decrypted.

Simple and Clean UI

No ADS

Offline App

Minimal design

Minimal Permissions required

Release November 28, 2018
Date Added November 28, 2018
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements None

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
