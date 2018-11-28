nkrypt is an offline app using which user can store digital data in encrypted format using AES-256 and could be viewed by him/her whenever needed.
nkrypt supports two entry points: Pass Phrase and Pass Key, where in only Pass Key would be used for encryption/decryption.
nkrypt has simple File and Folder organisation to save content.
Folders would be organised depending upon category.
Only file contents would be encrypted/decrypted.
Simple and Clean UI
No ADS
Offline App
Minimal design
Minimal Permissions required
