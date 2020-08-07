Join or Sign In

latest timaya all songs offline for Android

By 3daystech Free

Developer's Description

By 3daystech

The best and hottest Timaya's songs can be gotten from our app.

Timaya is a Nigerian Reggae dancehall artiste based in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Inetimi Timaya Odon (born 15 August 1977), better known by his stage name Timaya, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter.

He is the founder of DM Records Limited. His solo career began in 2005 with the release of "Dem Mama", which also appeared on his debut album, True Story released the following year.

His second album Gift and Grace was released in 2008.

Timaya gained further visibility and international prominence through his third studio album De Rebirthreleased in partnership with Black Body Entertainmentand its lead single "Plantain Boy".

Both were commercially successful.

He collaborated with Dem Mama Soldiers on the album LLNP (Long Life N Prosperity). In 2012, Timaya released Upgrade, which spawned hits "Bum Bum", "Sexy Ladies", and "Malonogede".

To date, his work has earned him several notable awards and nominations including four Headies Awards wins, 2 AFRIMMA Awards wins, one Nigeria Music Award and an NEA Award.[2]

Full Specifications

What's new in version 9.6

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 9.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
