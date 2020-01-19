X

kumo cloud for Android

By Mitsubishi Electric US Free

kumo cloud, the Mitsubishi Electric US Cooling & Heating app, enables you to monitor and manage the mini split systems installed in your home at any time and from anywhere.

The kumo cloud app is only compatible with the following Mitsubishi Electric Wireless Interfaces (available to the US market), installed by a qualified contractor into your Mitsubishi Electric indoor units.

PAC-USWHS002-WF-2 (Wireless Interface 2) *Latest model*

PAC-USWHS002-WF-1

PAC-WHS01WF-E

The Wireless Interfaces must be installed by a qualified Mitsubishi Electric contractor. Ask your qualified contractor about the compatibility of our interfaces with your systems. Compatibility charts for previous models can be found here: https://www.kumocloud.com/compatibility.

With kumo cloud you can:

Monitor and change temperature, mode, fan speed, and vane direction of a zone for all the zones in your different homes.

Receive alert notifications for equipment errors, extreme temperatures, and unclean filters.

Program a schedule for any individual zone or the entire home.

kumo cloud also supports:

Integration with kumo stationTM (PAC-WHS01HC-E) for control of third-party supplemental heaters, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, and ventilation systems.

The Wireless Temperature and Humidity Sensor (PAC-USWHS003-TH-1) that provides remote sensing capability to the Wireless Interface.

System changeover to allow multi-zone systems to negotiate the transition from heating to cooling and back automatically, even on systems that are not capable of heating and cooling simultaneously.

IFTTT integration of third-party devices and services.

For more information on how kumo cloud can manage heating and cooling in your home, visit https://www.mitsubishicomfort.com/kumocloud.

What's new in version 2.9.0

Release January 19, 2020
Date Added January 19, 2020
Version 2.9.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
