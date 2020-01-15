Be the best dentist at this crazy fun clinic!

~~> Treat patients with professional tools like syringes, dental tweezers, laughing gas and more!

These patients need your help! Choose from 4 adorable patients and let the fun begin! Treat patients with crazy cool dental tools like mouth spray, dental pliers and braces! Brush dirty teeth, pull teeth, fight bacteria, straighten teeth with braces and so much more! You can even use laughing gas and watch the patients hilarious reactions!

Youve never been to a dentists office like this in your life! Check out awesome mini games like the X-ray Machine Puzzle and Make Your Own Toothpaste! Use the coins you earned while playing to buy prizes at the gift shop! Who knew being a dentist was such a blast?!