X

insomnia relaxing sounds for Android

By perimusicadev Free

Developer's Description

By perimusicadev

you insomnia ? problem slepping ? aplication for sleeping

Sleep problems? Insomnia? Personalized white noise, sleep sounds and meditation can help you fall asleep!

Take back control of your sleep with Relax Melodies, the most popular sleep app featured in People magazine, Mashable and many more. Download the app, mix sounds, add a meditation and enjoy full nights of sleep like you havent in a long time!

All the tools needed for falling asleep:

* 100 sleep sounds, white noise & melodies you can mix to create unlimited ambiences

* Five-day meditation programs to reach specific sleep goals:

- Light Sleep

- Stress & Anxiety

- Dream

- Deep Sleep (coming soon!)

- Nap (coming soon!)

- Suara alam

- 15 SOS insomnia sessions for immediate help

tags: insomnia,sleeping, best insomnia problem

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release December 13, 2019
Date Added December 13, 2019
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping