X

ict-summit namibia for iOS

By Leslie Mavonyani Free

Developer's Description

By Leslie Mavonyani

Hundreds of Information and Communication Technology, (ICT) experts and institutions

will converge in Windhoek for the 5th National ICT

Summit scheduled to take place from the 15th 17th October 2018. The Summit will be

held under the brand Digital Transformation for an ICT smart Namibia .

The Summit creates a platform for the ICT industry to discuss trends and challenges

facing the industry globally and in the country. ICT industry players use this

platform to showcase their ICT solutions and services.The Summit also exposes the

youth to latest ICT trends and affords them the opportunity to also present their

latest innovations and inventions.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 17, 2020
Date Added January 17, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Twitter

Free
Follow your interests and get short bursts of timely information on the official Twitter app.
iOS
Twitter

Flipboard: News For Every Passion

Free
The all-new Flipboard organizes the world's stories, so you can get the best news for all your passions in one place.
iOS
Flipboard: News For Every Passion

Newsroom - News that gets you talking

Free
Introducing the revolutionary news app that's powered by the people, for the people.
iOS
Newsroom - News that gets you talking

Stitcher for Podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorite podcasts on the go.
iOS
Stitcher for Podcasts

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping