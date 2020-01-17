Hundreds of Information and Communication Technology, (ICT) experts and institutions
will converge in Windhoek for the 5th National ICT
Summit scheduled to take place from the 15th 17th October 2018. The Summit will be
held under the brand Digital Transformation for an ICT smart Namibia .
The Summit creates a platform for the ICT industry to discuss trends and challenges
facing the industry globally and in the country. ICT industry players use this
platform to showcase their ICT solutions and services.The Summit also exposes the
youth to latest ICT trends and affords them the opportunity to also present their
latest innovations and inventions.
