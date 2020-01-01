Happy New Year 2020 Live Wallpaper is based on Video Animated Live Wallpaper.

You can set Wallpaper for Home Screen and Lock Screen

Fireworks is a fun for all of us, and we all especially kids celebrate the festival by lighting up candles and letting fire crackers off during diwali festival and new year .

Category:

2020 countdown

happy new year 2020 wallpaper

new year live wallpaper

happy new year live wallpaper 2020

2019 live wallpaper

new year live wallpaper 2020

happy new year live wallpaper 2020

2020video live wallpaper

2020wallpaper

New Year is so close. You are probably already preparing for it and if you want to dress your phone in New Year style, download New Year Wallpaper and get amazing pictures of Santa Claus, Chritmas tree, Happy New Year wallpapers and many more. Wish everyone a Happy New Year with best background pictures and wallpapers for your phone. Make this New Year celebration amazing and magical!

How to Use New Year 2020 Live Wallpaper:

Open Apps, Choose most beautiful new year live wallpaper.

Set as wallpaper or as screen saver.

Horizontal orientation is fully supported for all HD wallpapers.

Free wallpapers compatible with 99% mobile devices.

Optimized battery usage, supported sleep mode.