You know how after a night out you ask your friends to send you the pictures they took, and they never do? Yeah...we hate that too.So we're introducing givme: It's private photo sharing for real friends.With givme you can share all your photos in literally seconds. We group photos based on time and place so you don't have to. We connect you to your friends using your native address book. Already have friends on givme? We'll automatically create a shared group photo album for friends that you took photos with and notify you when there are photos available to request or share.It's really that simple. Download, install and let givme do the work. No more cloud folders, email invites and public photo albums. givme let's you request and share with a swipe and a tap.Please note that continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.