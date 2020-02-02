X

gigglemusic for iOS

By Giggle Music Free

Developer's Description

By Giggle Music

Using geo-location technology to find musicians, music communities, music groups and music events, gigglemusic brings professionals, students, amateurs, teachers and music businesses together, locally and globally.

gigglemusic is the first professional social network for trained musicians.

With gigglemusic you can:

**DISCOVER MUSICIAN COMMUNITIES**

- Find musicians near you

- Filter the list of musicians by distance

- Filter by location

- Filter by musical instruments

- Filter by abilities and genres

**CREATE A MUSICIAN PROFILE**

- Show your endorsements

- List your qualifications

- List your instruments and your ability to play or teach them

- Link your website, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook

- List your spoken languages

- Add a teacher or business specially built page

- Be available and promote yourself

**DISCOVER & CREATE MUSIC GROUPS**

- Filter them

- Socialize with people with common interests

- Organize your orchestra

**DISCOVER & CREATE MUSIC EVENTS**

- Filter them

- See them on a map

- Promote your concerts

- Organize your rehearsals

- Organize your meeting with other concert-goers

- Keep a diary

More amazing features to be added in the coming months.

Download gigglemusic today. Join this special music community now!

