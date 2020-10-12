electronic drum kit for huayno is a mixer that turns music creation into your favorite entertainment.

- Contains two loop patterns with real live accompaniment sounds

- You can create drum rhythms in just a few clicks.

- You can play with the different sounds like a real acoustic drum

- professional sound quality

- you can play in real time

- no need for internet connection

electronic battery for huayno has an easy and attractive interface to manage where you can find sounds of genres such as: southern huayno, downtown huayno, morenada, saya

the sound level is balanced as it sounds live in different real presentations

IMPORTANT:

By using this APP you understand that the images correspond to their respective owner and that these are taken from the internet under the public domain, in case you have reserved rights contact studioappscc@gmail.com and the case will be reviewed to later remove it from the App.