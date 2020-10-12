Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

electronic battery for huayno for Android

By Apps Studio CC Free

Developer's Description

By Apps Studio CC

electronic drum kit for huayno is a mixer that turns music creation into your favorite entertainment.

- Contains two loop patterns with real live accompaniment sounds

- You can create drum rhythms in just a few clicks.

- You can play with the different sounds like a real acoustic drum

- professional sound quality

- you can play in real time

- no need for internet connection

electronic battery for huayno has an easy and attractive interface to manage where you can find sounds of genres such as: southern huayno, downtown huayno, morenada, saya

the sound level is balanced as it sounds live in different real presentations

don't miss more updates and new apps

IMPORTANT:

By using this APP you understand that the images correspond to their respective owner and that these are taken from the internet under the public domain, in case you have reserved rights contact studioappscc@gmail.com and the case will be reviewed to later remove it from the App.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.7

General

Release October 12, 2020
Date Added October 12, 2020
Version 1.1.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now