X

create the world for iOS

By ShangHai ShiYou Network Technology Free

Developer's Description

By ShangHai ShiYou Network Technology

This is not just a sandbox. This is my new world.

== content notice ==

The We prepared thousands of materials. No matter how you want to play all the line, the current continued increase

The Build my future home, maybe not far behind. As long as you have a dream

The A large number of talented players design blueprint. Look up Or to let others look up

== featured play ==

The One belongs to your dream home, pasture, manor

The You can silently finish stunning achievements with super castle

The You can also vigorous and friends to establish their own king of the family

The But also with friends team building, mining, fighting, Daguai, construction,

The Or a free flight adventure adventure of the whole world

The And then out of battle fishing, love

The Dangdang businessmen and other players to trade

The However, far more than that. For more information, please experience it yourself

If you have any questions or suggestions in the game.

Welcome to use in-game feedback to contact us. Or contact email at kf@jinyounet.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1.6

General

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020
Version 2.1.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition

$4.99
Walk through the Gates of Shadows into the dangerous world full of memorable fights and brave heroes.
iOS
Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition

BLEACH Brave Souls

Free
The first smartphone action game based on the mega-hit manga and anime Bleach.Build a team using your favorite characters from the Bleach...
iOS
BLEACH Brave Souls

Year Walk

$3.99
Experience the ancient Swedish phenomena of year walking.
iOS
Year Walk

Episode - Choose Your Story ft. Clueless

Free
Episode lets you LIVE your stories.
iOS
Episode - Choose Your Story ft. Clueless

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping